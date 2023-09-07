Watch Now
PD: Driver runs from scene after hitting pedestrian, home in Phoenix

Posted at 7:25 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 11:13:32-04

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Police say a man was walking near 35th Avenue and Bell Road around 6 a.m. when he was struck by a car. The car then struck other vehicles and ran into a structure.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the area on foot and has not been located.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials are investigating the collision and looking for the occupants of the vehicle.

