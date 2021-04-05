PD: Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash near Thunderbird and Cave Creek roads

PHOENIX — Police say a driver has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash near Thunderbird and Cave Creek roads Sunday night.

Officials say a 53-year-old woman was crossing Cave Creek Road when she was struck by a white 2006 Acura sedan.

The sedan left the scene and the vehicle was later located near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

Officers located the alleged driver, identified as 43-year-old Melissa Truax, at her home.

Truax was arrested and booked into jail for leaving an accident resulting in death.

Court documents said Truax claimed she hit a shopping cart and did not see a pedestrian.

She told authorities she kept driving to a friend's house with a damaged windshield and did not stop at the scene of the crash.

She added she walked home after she had parked her car three blocks away.

Her friend later called the police to report Truax had been involved in a crash, according to court documents.

Phoenix firefighters transported the pedestrian, identified as Jackie Peloguin, to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.