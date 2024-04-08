PD: 13-year-old Phoenix boy killed in shooting while playing with Nerf guns

PHOENIX — Police say a 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were first called to the scene near 7th Avenue and Mountain View Road around 1:15 p.m. to investigate reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a boy, later identified as 13-year-old Earlric Reynolds, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

An 18-year-old man was at the scene and told officers he accidentally shot Reynolds while they were playing with Nerf guns.

Investigators say the pair was reportedly playing with the toy weapons when the 18-year-old pulled out a real gun and “mistakenly fired it” at the younger boy.

Police say the shooter and witnesses moved the victim and hid the weapon before police arrived.

The suspect was booked into jail on multiple charges including manslaughter, weapons misconduct, and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.