Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

PD: 1 detained during 'active' situation near I-17 and Bell Road

Police officers say one person has been detained amid an "active scene" in north Phoenix Friday. The incident occurred at the Red Roof Inn near Interstate 17 and Bell Road around noon.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 15:43:56-04

PHOENIX — Police officers say one person has been detained amid an "active scene" in north Phoenix Friday.

The incident occurred near Interstate 17 and Bell Road around noon.

Phoenix Police Department said they were on the scene of an "active" investigation and asked community members to avoid the area.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence at the Red Roof Inn.

Police say the scene has since been secured and one person has been detained.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing situation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!