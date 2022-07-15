PD: 1 detained during 'active' situation near I-17 and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Police officers say one person has been detained amid an "active scene" in north Phoenix Friday.

The incident occurred near Interstate 17 and Bell Road around noon.

Phoenix Police Department said they were on the scene of an "active" investigation and asked community members to avoid the area.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence at the Red Roof Inn.

Police say the scene has since been secured and one person has been detained.

No further information was immediately available.

Police are working an active scene in the area of 27th Ave/Bell Rd. For your safety please avoid the area. Monitor this Twitter account for updates. pic.twitter.com/ZU1LDppcHe — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 15, 2022

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing situation.