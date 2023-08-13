Watch Now
One person hospitalized after house fire near 19th Avenue and Bell Road

Posted at 5:45 PM, Aug 12, 2023
PHOENIX — One person was hospitalized after a house fire near 19th Avenue and Bell Road in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Officials say crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof.

The homeowners were able to evacuate the home before firefighters arrived.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor burn injuries, according to officials.

A total of two people are displaced as a result of the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

