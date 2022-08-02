Watch Now
Man dead, another detained after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road

Phoenix police say one person is dead and another person is detained after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Aug 02, 2022
2022-08-02

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a shooting in North Phoenix Monday evening, police say.

Phoenix Police Department officials say the incident occurred near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 9 p.m.

One person was critically injured in the shooting and has since died. The victim has only been identified as a man.

Police say another man at the scene identified himself as the shooter and made statements of self-defense. The man was detained but not booked into jail pending further investigation.

No further information has been released.

