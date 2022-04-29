One killed, another critically hurt in head-on crash near 52nd Street and Cactus Road

PHOENIX — One person was killed in a head-on crash in north Phoenix Friday morning.

Police at the scene near 52nd Street and Cactus Road say the collision involved three vehicles.

A Chevy Equinox reportedly crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on.

The Chevy driver died at the scene.

The driver who was hit by the Chevy suffered critical injuries during the crash.

Police say a third vehicle was sideswiped during the collision, but the driver suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.