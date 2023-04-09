One displaced, Phoenix firefighter hospitalized after mobile home fire

One person has been displaced and a Phoenix firefighter was taken to the hospital after a mobile home fire Saturday night.

The homeowner was able to safely evacuate the home, located near 16th Street and Bell Road.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition for a leg injury. It is currently unknown what caused the injury.

Firefighters have extinguished a mobile home fire near 16th St & Bell Rd. The Red Cross is currently en route to assist one homeowner that will be displaced. pic.twitter.com/E5x6pSlZSN — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) April 9, 2023

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.