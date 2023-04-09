Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

One displaced, Phoenix firefighter hospitalized after mobile home fire

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
FtPe9vcacAAb1lJ.jfif
Posted at 8:31 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 23:31:08-04

One person has been displaced and a Phoenix firefighter was taken to the hospital after a mobile home fire Saturday night.

The homeowner was able to safely evacuate the home, located near 16th Street and Bell Road.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition for a leg injury. It is currently unknown what caused the injury.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!