One dead, two hurt after crash involving motorcycles in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person is dead and two are hurt after a crash involving motorcycles in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say around 2:30 a.m., they received a call about a crash at 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

A vehicle was reportedly going south on 51st Avenue and made a left turn onto Union Hills in front of three male motorcycle riders going straight.

Police say one of the men died of his injuries. A second man was seriously hurt, and the third man suffered minor injuries.

There's no word on the condition of the female driver of the vehicle or if any charges will be filed.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash.