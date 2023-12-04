Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Neighbor pulls man from burning mobile home in Phoenix

Cause of fire unknown at this time, fire officials say
One person was pulled out of a burning RV by a bystander early Monday morning, Phoenix Fire officials say.
27th avenue deer valley RV fire
Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 10:29:25-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say a man was pulled from a burning mobile home by a good Samaritan early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were first called to check out smoke at an RV park near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 5 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from a mobile home.

A neighbor reportedly rescued a man inside before crews arrived at the scene. The resident was reportedly unable to get out on his own and was taken to a hospital in stable condition after suffering smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to successfully extinguish the blaze and keep the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles and homes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61