Neighbor pulls man from burning mobile home in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say a man was pulled from a burning mobile home by a good Samaritan early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were first called to check out smoke at an RV park near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 5 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from a mobile home.

A neighbor reportedly rescued a man inside before crews arrived at the scene. The resident was reportedly unable to get out on his own and was taken to a hospital in stable condition after suffering smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to successfully extinguish the blaze and keep the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles and homes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.