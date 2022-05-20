Multiple people burned in fire near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department says multiple people have burn injuries after a house fire Friday morning.

Crews were called to the area of Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue around 9 a.m. for a house fire.

Video from the scene showed flames billowing from a home in the area with the fire extending to multiple vehicles.

Crews were reportedly met with dangerous conditions, including multiple surrounding structures on fire, downed power lines, and exploding propane tanks.

Officials say multiple people were treated for second-degree burns.

Several animals are unaccounted for after the blaze, according to crews at the scene.

No further information has been released.