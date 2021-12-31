Mayo Clinic continues expansion with Discovery Oasis property

PHOENIX — Mayo Clinic continues its investment in the community, acquiring yet another piece of land for its $750 million expansion in North Phoenix. In addition to the jobs, Discovery Oasis aims to add 100 more patient beds by 2030.

Mayo purchased the 228 acres from the Arizona State Land Department auction on December 16.

The parcel runs from 56th to 64th streets just south of Loop 101.

"We see the dynamic nature of the Phoenix market and the Phoenix metropolitan area, so Mayo Clinic is very committed to this area," said Mayo Clinic CEO, Richard Gray.

Mayo named the expansion "Discovery Oasis, a fitting name for what Mayo is striving for the land to become.

Gray says the vision is collaboration, creating a biotech corridor where several companies can share ideas and technology.

What we are hoping to have co-locate with us here on this land around our Phoenix Campus are companies that are bringing new healthcare solutions along the entire continuum," Gray said.

From research to medical breakthroughs, and even new drugs, Gray says, it can all be done here.

"We are not ashamed to say we want to lead in the needed transformation of healthcare," Gray said. "We think the Phoenix metropolitan area is a great place to continue that leadership as healthcare moves forward this decade."

And Gray says along with the expansion comes jobs.

"The expansion itself will allow us to add at least 2,000 additional good jobs, including 200 physicians and scientists. We're excited about what that brings in terms of being able to meet our patient's needs but also what it means for Arizona as we continue the significant growth in the area," Gray said.

The first collaborative partner, Arizona State University, is already on board and proving to be a dynamic duo thus far.

"Mayo Clinic researchers, educators, and clinicians alongside ASU scientists and innovators," Gray said.

"As we continue to develop this biotechnology corridor that we're calling Discovery Oasis, we believe that ASU is a great partner with Mayo Clinic."

Now firmly planted in the phoenix community, Gray says Mayo is poised to take the lead in biomedical health care.

"Phoenix is going to be an exciting hub for biotechnology and biomedical innovation in the years to come," he said.

"We think that in a few short years all of the eyes in biotechnology are going to be on Phoenix, and what is happening here, so we are really excited about what that's bringing for our future."