PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a man was found dead early Monday morning after apparently being struck by a vehicle, and police are now looking for the suspected driver.

The adult man was found dead near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, police said. No vehicles or drivers remained at the scene when officers arrived.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.