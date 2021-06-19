Man shot, killed at apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Police say a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Saturday.

Officials say at about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at an apartment complex in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man who was pronounced dead.

No other details were provided.

Authorities said an investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).