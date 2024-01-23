Watch Now
Man shot, killed, another found dead near 43rd and Peoria avenues

Posted at 8:01 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 22:01:35-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two men have died in north Phoenix Monday night.

Officers were called out for reports of a shooting near 43rd and Peoria avenues just before 5:30 p.m.

Officials say a man was found shot and was taken to first responders nearby, he later died from his injuries.

Police say another man was found inside a home with "obvious signs of trauma" and died from his injuries at the scene.

It is unknown what led to the shooting or what the second man's injuries were.

The investigation remains ongoing.

