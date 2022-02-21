Man shot and killed near 27th Avenue and Indian School Sunday

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 33-year-old man has died after an early morning confrontation near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officials say Britten Singleton was shot by an unknown suspect at an apartment complex near Indian School Road and I-17 around 5:20 a.m. Police say Singleton got into an argument with the suspect before the shooting.

Investigators say Singleton was able to get away and call police from a few blocks away. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

According to police, the suspect has yet to be apprehended.

If anyone has information about what led to the shooting, you are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The investigation remains ongoing.