Man hospitalized after being rescued from 6-foot hole in north Valley

Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 14:19:20-05

A man is in critical condition after being rescued from a confined space.

On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to the area of 47300 North 9th Avenue, north of the Valley.

Officials with Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical say the confined space call was for a man found in a hole approximately 6 feet deep by 10 feet long.

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the hole due to a 45-degree entry.

It's unclear if the incident was an accident or a medical emergency.

The patient has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

An investigation remains ongoing.

