Man hospitalized after being rescued from 6-foot hole in north Valley

A man is in critical condition after being rescued from a confined space.
On Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to the area of 47300 North 9th Avenue, north of the Valley.
Officials with Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical say the confined space call was for a man found in a hole approximately 6 feet deep by 10 feet long.
Firefighters were able to get the man out of the hole due to a 45-degree entry.
It's unclear if the incident was an accident or a medical emergency.
The patient has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.
An investigation remains ongoing.