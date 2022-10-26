Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Man opens fire while being taken into custody near 16th St and Glendale Ave

The suspects gun went off while in his pocket
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
POLICE TAPE
Posted at 8:01 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 23:15:09-04

Phoenix police say a 24-year-old man is in custody after he fired multiple gunshots at officers early Tuesday.

It happened near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue.

Officials originally responded to a fight call between a man and a woman.

According to police, the man was ordered to take his hand out of his pocket various times. The man refused.

Officials say the man struggled with police, that is when the suspect's gun went off while it was still in his pocket.

The struggle continued as one officer was trying to take the man into custody, according to police. During the fight, the man fired more shots.

Another officer used a taser and both officers took the man into custody.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries for evaluation.

No charges have been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!