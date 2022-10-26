Man opens fire while being taken into custody near 16th St and Glendale Ave

Phoenix police say a 24-year-old man is in custody after he fired multiple gunshots at officers early Tuesday.

It happened near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue.

Officials originally responded to a fight call between a man and a woman.

According to police, the man was ordered to take his hand out of his pocket various times. The man refused.

Officials say the man struggled with police, that is when the suspect's gun went off while it was still in his pocket.

The struggle continued as one officer was trying to take the man into custody, according to police. During the fight, the man fired more shots.

Another officer used a taser and both officers took the man into custody.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries for evaluation.

No charges have been released.