Man killed in shooting near 28th Street and Greenway Parkway

ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 20:42:00-04

PHOENIX — Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 28th Street and Greenway Parkway around 5:30 a.m. for the shooting call.

Police say the suspect called 911 and reported he was involved in a shooting and told police the victim had attacked him prior to the shooting.

A man, later identified as 32-year-old Michael Montanarella, with a gunshot wound was found at the scene and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 40-year-old, suspect remained on scene and was interviewed by detectives. There is no word what, if any, charges the man will be facing.

