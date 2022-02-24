Man killed during apparent home invasion, shooting near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — Police say a 34-year-old man is dead after an apparent home invasion in north Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 3 p.m. where a burglary reportedly took place.

Responding officers learned Sergio Chalpeno was struck by gunfire. Officers carried him out of the house to get medical treatment but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident is still under investigation and police say no suspects are in custody.

After the incident, ABC15 spoke to a woman who just moved to the neighborhood.

“It's a little frightening because you don't want something like that to happen to you. Plus, you've got all your belongings in your home, you want to be safe," says the neighbor.

If anyone has further information, they are asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) to remain anonymous.