Man in wheelchair struck, killed near 7th Street and Dunlap Avenue

Posted at 3:49 PM, Dec 22, 2021
PHOENIX — A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday morning while crossing a street in north Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, 47-year-old James Gray was crossing on 7th Street, just north of Dunlap Avenue, in an electric mobility scooter around 8:30 a.m.

Police say Gray was struck by a white Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound. Gray sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials say the driver of the Impala remained on scene and was evaluated by detectives. He did not show any signs of impairment.

The case remains under investigation.

