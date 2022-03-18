Man in custody after firing shots outside of Phoenix McDonald's restaurant

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after an incident outside of a Phoenix McDonald's restaurant overnight.

Officers were called to the restaurant near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Phoenix police say they were investigating a "shots fired" call, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The suspect barricaded himself in his vehicle for some time. ABC15 crews at the scene say the barricade situation lasted for at least a couple of hours before the man exited the car early Friday morning.

No further information was immediately available.