Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Man in custody after firing shots outside of Phoenix McDonald's restaurant

A SWAT situation took place for some time overnight outside of a McDonald's restaurant near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
35th Avenue and Union Hills
Posted at 7:14 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 10:14:04-04

PHOENIX — A man is in custody after an incident outside of a Phoenix McDonald's restaurant overnight.

Officers were called to the restaurant near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Phoenix police say they were investigating a "shots fired" call, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The suspect barricaded himself in his vehicle for some time. ABC15 crews at the scene say the barricade situation lasted for at least a couple of hours before the man exited the car early Friday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to watching the Oscars March 27 at 5pm on ABC15 Arizona