Man in critical condition after Phoenix police shooting near 55th Ave. & Happy Valley Rd.

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition after a police shooting in north Phoenix Friday night.

Phoenix police officials said it happened just before midnight near 55th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., a patrol sergeant spotted a "suspicious vehicle" going northbound in the area of 35th and Peoria avenues and began to follow it.

At that point, police say the driver pointed a long gun out of the window and fired one round in an unknown direction.

The sergeant then broadcasted the information and Glendale police advised the vehicle was used in an earlier armed robbery near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road.

With this information, the Phoenix officer initiated a pursuit and was assisted by an air unit with the Tactical Support Bureau.

At about 11:53 p.m., an officer assigned to the Special Assignments Unit used a vehicle immobilization device known as a "Grappler" to stop the suspected vehicle near 55th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, said Phoenix police officials.

As the vehicle stopped, officers gave verbal commands to the driver. Police say he did not comply and raised a gun toward one of the officers and the officer fired his service weapon, striking the man.

Medics with the Phoenix Fire Department transported the 34-year-old man to a hospital in critical condition. His name hasn't been released.

Officials said a shotgun was recovered from inside the vehicle.

No officers were injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.