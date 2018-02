PHOENIX - Phoenix police say a pedestrian is dead after a crash in north Phoenix late Thursday night.

Officials were called to the area of 16th Avenue and Happy Valley Road after a man was hit by a car. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman driving the car remained at the scene to assist. At this time, neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash.

The victim was reportedly not walking in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Traffic restrictions are in place while police investigate.