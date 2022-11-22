Man hit and killed by car along Grand Avenue in Phoenix Monday night

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has died after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening.

Officials say it happened along Grand Avenue, northwest of 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire crews. Officials say the driver of the car did not remain on scene.

Police say the man was in the curb lane on Grand Ave, a vehicle going northwest struck him and continued driving.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released. No vehicle description has been provided at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.