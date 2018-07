PHOENIX - Authorities say a man is hospitalized after he was found suffering from severe injuries near a freeway in Phoenix.

Police officers responded to the area of Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue just after 1 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of an injured person.

According to a Phoenix spokesperson, a man was found with undisclosed injuries and was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The northbound Peoria Avenue exit remains closed and the investigation is ongoing. Check the latest traffic updates here.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.