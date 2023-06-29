Contractor dead after working with live wires at Phoenix gym

PHOENIX — A contractor is dead after he was performing maintenance work on a non-functioning jacuzzi at a Phoenix business.

At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix police were called to a Life Time gym near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard for reports of an injured person.

When they arrived they found a man who was unresponsive in a jacuzzi with live electrical wires exposed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say APS was notified and was able to shut off electricity to the building.

The gym released the following statement after the incident:

"I can confirm that we experienced a medical incident late Wednesday evening, resulting in the fatality of a professional contractor who was performing maintenance work on non-functioning equipment in the indoor aquatics area. The incident currently is under investigation by authorities and the cause of the fatality remains unconfirmed. Therefore, as I hope you can appreciate, no additional details are available at this time. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family."

This incident is currently under investigation.