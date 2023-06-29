Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Contractor dead after working with live wires at Phoenix gym

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix Police
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 18:28:32-04

PHOENIX — A contractor is dead after he was performing maintenance work on a non-functioning jacuzzi at a Phoenix business.

At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix police were called to a Life Time gym near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard for reports of an injured person.

When they arrived they found a man who was unresponsive in a jacuzzi with live electrical wires exposed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say APS was notified and was able to shut off electricity to the building.

The gym released the following statement after the incident:

"I can confirm that we experienced a medical incident late Wednesday evening, resulting in the fatality of a professional contractor who was performing maintenance work on non-functioning equipment in the indoor aquatics area. The incident currently is under investigation by authorities and the cause of the fatality remains unconfirmed. Therefore, as I hope you can appreciate, no additional details are available at this time. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family."

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!