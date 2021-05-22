Man dies following shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX — Police say a man has died after he was shot, allegedly by his neighbor, at an apartment complex near 15th and Peoria avenues late Friday night.

Phoenix police said just before 11 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex near the area for a shooting.

Officers learned the man who died and another man were involved in an altercation when one shot the other.

Police said the men knew each other and were reportedly neighbors.

The injured man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The second man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

No other details were provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.