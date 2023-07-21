Watch Now
Man dies during detainment by Phoenix officers

Officers were first called to check his welfare Thursday afternoon
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man who had been detained by officers Thursday afternoon.

Officers were originally called to check the welfare of a person near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 2:15 p.m.

Officers saw a man matching the description at an area shopping center, but he continued to walk away before falling.

Officers detained the man and requested medical assistance from Phoenix Fire Department.

Police say the man became unresponsive and died at a hospital.

The cause of his death is under investigation.

No further information has been released.

