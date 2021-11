PHOENIX — A man is dead after a stabbing early Monday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix police were called to investigate a stabbing near 31st Street and Bell Road after 2 a.m.

Officers located a man with injuries and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking into what led to the incident and do not have suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).