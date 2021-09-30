Watch
Man arrested for aggravated DUI after deadly pedestrian crash in north Phoenix

Posted at 3:19 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 18:39:56-04

PHOENIX — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in north Phoenix Wednesday night.

Phoenix police say they responded to the collision at around 6:50 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

When officers arrived, they located a man lying dead in the roadway.

Preliminary information shows that he was hit by a vehicle while walking east on Bell Road.

Officers say the driver, 25-year-old Angel Aguilar-Hernandez was later arrested for aggravated DUI.

Court documents say Aguilar-Hernandez, allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and taking methadone before the collision.

Aguilar-Hernandez was also driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI in 2015, which was put into effect March 2019.

