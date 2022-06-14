Man and woman found dead near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Monday

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after an adult woman and adult male were found dead Monday near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

According to police, another person located both individuals inside a residence unresponsive around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play. The relationship between the two deceased people is part of the investigation. their identities have not been released.

Phoenix police did not release any other details as they continue to investigate.