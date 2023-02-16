Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Large fire destroys auto shop near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

The intersection of 35th Avenue and Union Hills is closed
The intersection is currently closed at Union Hills Drive and 35th Avenue in Phoenix.
35th Ave / Union Hills Fire 2-16-23
Posted at 2:28 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 17:32:43-05

PHOENIX — Firefighters say a large fire destroyed an auto shop near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive Thursday afternoon.

Multiple ADOT cameras showed dark black smoke coming from the area where the fire happened for at least 30 minutes.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire started in a bay of the auto shop, with several cars inside. The fire quickly spread and firefighters took a defensive stance on the fire, evacuating the building.

At least 50 firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze.

Phoenix Fire says the intersection of 35th Avenue and Union Hills is closed while emergency crews work to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!