Large fire destroys auto shop near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

PHOENIX — Firefighters say a large fire destroyed an auto shop near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive Thursday afternoon.

Multiple ADOT cameras showed dark black smoke coming from the area where the fire happened for at least 30 minutes.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire started in a bay of the auto shop, with several cars inside. The fire quickly spread and firefighters took a defensive stance on the fire, evacuating the building.

At least 50 firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze.

Phoenix Fire says the intersection of 35th Avenue and Union Hills is closed while emergency crews work to investigate.