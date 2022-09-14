Large fire breaks out at north Phoenix automotive shop

PHOENIX — A large fire broke out Wednesday morning at an automotive shop in north Phoenix.
The blaze started after 8 a.m. near Cave Creek and Bell roads.
Video from the scene showed a large plume of smoke visible from miles away. The fire had torn through several parts of the roof of the building, which is operated by AZ Master Mechanics, a NAPA AutoCare Center.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Structure Fire near Cave Creek & Bell Rd, please avoid the area. The PIO is on scene and wil have an update soon. pic.twitter.com/vtd7LdOb03— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) September 14, 2022