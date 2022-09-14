Large fire breaks out at north Phoenix automotive shop

PHOENIX — A large fire broke out Wednesday morning at an automotive shop in north Phoenix.

The blaze started after 8 a.m. near Cave Creek and Bell roads.

Video from the scene showed a large plume of smoke visible from miles away. The fire had torn through several parts of the roof of the building, which is operated by AZ Master Mechanics, a NAPA AutoCare Center.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No injuries have been reported at this time.