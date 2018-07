PHOENIX - A man is dead after a crash in north Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area of 25th Avenue and Greenway Road around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a single-car collision in the area.

NOW: Police investigating serious crash near 25th Avenue and Greenway in #Phoenix. Road shut down in the area, avoid if you can. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/ygM5WMMrQn — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 19, 2018

Investigators say the driver, 31-year-old Marco Rodriguez, was heading eastbound on Greenway Road from the Interstate 17 underpass when he hit the sidewalk, drove up an embankment and struck a street light pole.

Rodriguez was hospitalized and later died of his injuries, police said.

Impairment is suspected in the crash, officials said. An investigation remains ongoing.