Human remains found at North Mountain week after other death investigation

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after human remains were found on North Mountain, marking the second body found in the area in one week.

Police responded to the area of 7th Street and Peoria Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday for reports of the found remains.

Police and the Medical Examiner are investigating the human remains.

Officials didn’t say whether the remains were that of a man or woman, or how long they may have been at the site.

The investigation is ongoing.

One week prior to this discovery, on July 26, police found the body of a woman, identified as 61-year-old Karen O'Conner, at North Mountain.