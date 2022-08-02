Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Human remains found at North Mountain week after other death investigation

Discovery made one week after woman was found dead there
Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:49 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 11:52:52-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after human remains were found on North Mountain, marking the second body found in the area in one week.

Police responded to the area of 7th Street and Peoria Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday for reports of the found remains.

Police and the Medical Examiner are investigating the human remains.

Officials didn’t say whether the remains were that of a man or woman, or how long they may have been at the site.

The investigation is ongoing.

One week prior to this discovery, on July 26, police found the body of a woman, identified as 61-year-old Karen O'Conner, at North Mountain.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!