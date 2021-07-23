House struck by lightning Friday in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A house was rocked by lightning Friday morning as a monsoon storm rolled through the Valley.

Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in north Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Peoria Avenue.

When they arrived they found a single story home with no flames showing.

It was later discovered that the house might have been struck by a bolt of lightning.

When firefighters entered the home to investigate they found light smoke with a small active fire in the attic.

The fire was quickly put out and prevented additional damage to the rest of the house.

Fire officials say nobody was living in the home at the time.

A further investigation is underway.