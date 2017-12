An investigation is underway after an extinguished house fire in Phoenix rekindled overnight.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday crews responded to a house fire near 32nd Street and Cactus Road.

As crews arrived on the scene, they found a fully involved garage fire.

The homeowner, Jeremy Jacobs, says nothing was salvageable after the blaze, "not one item."

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from moving into the attic and living portion of the home.

Two residents have been displaced as a result of the blaze.

Throughout the rest of the night on Thursday, firefighters returned to the house to ensure that there were no remaining hotspots.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning, crews were called to the same house and fought a fully involved house fire.

The inside of the house and attic were fully engulfed in flames, according to fire officials.

No one was home at the time of fire in the second incident.

A GoFundMe link has been set up for the family impacted by the fire.

"People are coming out of the woodwork to help us out, which we feel truly blessed for that, but we're just trying to figure out what our next steps are gonna be," Jacobs said.

ABC15 reached out to Phoenix Fire for more information as to what may have re-sparked the flames; no response yet.