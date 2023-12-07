Hot air balloon crashes near 22nd Avenue and Dove Valley Road

PHOENIX — Nine people escaped injury after a hot air balloon crashed in a neighborhood in the northern part of the Valley Thursday morning.

The incident happened near 22nd Avenue and Dove Valley Road, east of Interstate 17.

Video from the scene showed the balloon crashed on the side of the road, partially over a backyard wall and hung up on a street light pole.

ABC15

Phoenix Fire Department says while nine people were in the basket at the time of the crash, no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the light pole involved was damaged and Salt River Project was called to the scene to de-energize the pole.

The FAA was notified about the collision and it's not known what led to the incident.