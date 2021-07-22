Hiker rescued after being injured, staying overnight on Shaw Butte Trail in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters have rescued a missing hiker after he was forced to stay on the mountain overnight due to an injury and being unable to get in contact with anyone Wednesday afternoon.

Crews say they responded to search for the lost hiker at the Shaw Butte Trail near 7th Street and Thunderbird.

The 34-year-old man was located using Phoenix Police Helicopters about 3/4 of the way up the mountain with a lower leg injury.

The hiker said he was unable to move from where the injury occurred and could not call for help since 12 p.m. Wednesday.

He attempted to yell for help in the direction of an apartment complex that was a few hundred yards away.

Crews say they hoisted him off the mountain due to the steep terrain, and transported him to a nearby hospital in stable condition.