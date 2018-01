PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is coming together on Sunday to help one of their own.

A fundraiser is set to support the family of Sgt. Steve Chervenak.

In November, Chervenak's wife Amy was struck and killed by an alleged erratic driver.

Chervenak's 11-year-old daughter continues to recover from her injuries suffered in the incident.

The fundraiser will start at 10 a.m. at Sandbar Desert Ridge at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050.

At 1 p.m., attendees of the first fundraising event will ride to the Hideaway Grille at 6746 E. Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331.

A raffle and auction will be held at 4 p.m. which will feature prizes that include an Alice Cooper signed guitar and a big screen television.

All proceeds will benefit the family of Sgt. Chervenak.

The second fundraising event will conclude at 5 p.m.

Information on the fundraising events can be found here.

If you're unable to make it to the event and would still like to donate, a GoFundMe account has been set up.