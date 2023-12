PHOENIX — A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after being pulled from a north Phoenix pool Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to a home near 32nd Street and Cactus Road for a child found in a pool.

Fire officials instructed the family through CPR until first responders arrived at the scene.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It's not known how long the child was in the pool before he was found.