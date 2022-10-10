Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Phoenix Tuesday for schooling forum

PHOENIX — Former Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans to visit Phoenix on Tuesday to attend a school event.

Pence is expected to speak at "The School Freedom Forum" hosted at the Phoenix Hilton located near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue.

According to the event's website, the event takes place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pence listed as a "featured speaker."

Looking Forward to Celebrating Governor @DougDucey and Arizona’s Historic Passage of Universal School Choice at Club for Growth’s School Freedom Forum in Phoenix Tomorrow! See You There!🇺🇸 https://t.co/PDCNNZfrg0 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 10, 2022

The forum is part of a nationwide tour, put on by conservative PAC Club for Growth.

