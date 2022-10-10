Watch Now
Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Phoenix Tuesday for schooling forum

Pence is a 'featured speaker' at the Phoenix event
Posted at 4:28 PM, Oct 10, 2022
PHOENIX — Former Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans to visit Phoenix on Tuesday to attend a school event.

Pence is expected to speak at "The School Freedom Forum" hosted at the Phoenix Hilton located near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue.

According to the event's website, the event takes place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pence listed as a "featured speaker."

The forum is part of a nationwide tour, put on by conservative PAC Club for Growth.

