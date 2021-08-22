Watch
Firefighters battle large fire at housing construction site near Tatum Blvd. and Bell Road

Firefighters are currently battling a second-alarm fire near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road Sunday morning.
PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road Sunday morning.

Officials say just before 10 a.m., crews responded to reports of a house fire on Arabella Way.

When they arrived they found multiple houses under construction on fire.

Four homes had significant damage and were considered a total loss due to the fire, fire officials said.

Five homes nearby had significant smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

