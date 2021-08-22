Firefighters battle large fire at housing construction site near Tatum Blvd. and Bell Road

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled a second-alarm fire near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road Sunday morning.

Officials say just before 10 a.m., crews responded to reports of a house fire on Arabella Way.

Margaret Anderson tells me she called 911 and saw the flames coming from one house on the far end. pic.twitter.com/LqxJv5IXA0 — Patrick Hayes (@ABC15Patrick) August 22, 2021

When they arrived they found multiple houses under construction on fire.

Four homes had significant damage and were considered a total loss due to the fire, fire officials said.

Five homes nearby had significant smoke damage.

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a 2nd Alarm House Fire near Tatum & Bell Rd. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2oAcj1GwQ8 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 22, 2021

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

