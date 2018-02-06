PHOENIX, AZ - Six people were injured in a stolen vehicle rollover crash in north Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, the crash involving a single vehicle happened near 7th Street and Deer Valley Road just after 1 a.m.

Officials on scene say the incident started with an attempted Phoenix Police traffic stop of a stolen SUV near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road. The vehicle was tracked by helicopter headed northbound on Interstate 17, and troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety got involved.

DPS also tried to stop the vehicle and pursued it, but eventually stopped following the car near Deer Valley. Aerial tracking of the vehicle continued at that point.

Officials say the suspect driver turned off the vehicle lights, lost control and rolled near 7th Street and Deer Valley Road.

Two people were reportedly ejected from the car. The male driver and a female passenger are in critical condition, while four others were checked out on scene.

Fire officials say three victims were males and three were females, ranging in age from 15 to 25 years old.

ABC15 crews on scene say a portion of 7th Street is closed for the investigation.