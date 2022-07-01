FD: Woman hospitalized after bitten by 'wolf hybrid'

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say a woman has been hospitalized after she was bitten by a dog Thursday night.

The woman's neighbor told firefighters that the 60-year-old was bitten by a "wolf hybrid" dog, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Officials say the woman was bitten in the face and neck. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The "wolf hybrid" is believed to be owned by the woman, according to officials.

It is unknown what led to the incident or the exact breed of the dog.