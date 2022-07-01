Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

FD: Woman hospitalized after bitten by 'wolf hybrid'

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 00:48:29-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire officials say a woman has been hospitalized after she was bitten by a dog Thursday night.

The woman's neighbor told firefighters that the 60-year-old was bitten by a "wolf hybrid" dog, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Officials say the woman was bitten in the face and neck. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The "wolf hybrid" is believed to be owned by the woman, according to officials.

It is unknown what led to the incident or the exact breed of the dog.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!