FD: Natural gas line rupture leads to evacuations at north Phoenix school

PHOENIX — Fire officials say a natural gas line rupture led to evacuations at a school near I-17 and Greenway Road Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a natural gas line that was reportedly struck by construction workers using an excavator. The line that was damaged is located in an alley near the area.

Phoenix and Glendale fire and hazmat crews are working to secure the ruptured gas line.

About 30 children from a nearby school have been evacuated and taken to a safe location, according to fire officials.

Firefighters confirmed a strip mall north of the alley is currently vacant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

