FD: 4-year-old boy hospitalized after being pulled from pool in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Officials say a 4-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix Monday afternoon.

Phoenix firefighters say they responded to the drowning call near 7th Street and Deer Valley Road after receiving reports of a child being pulled from a family pool.

Crews say when they arrived on the scene, the child had already been taken out of the water and had CPR administered to him.

The child was underwater for at least two minutes, firefighters say.

Crews say the boy was unresponsive and was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Just before arriving at the hospital, paramedics say he started breathing on his own.