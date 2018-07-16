FD: 4 kids, 2 adults hospitalized after crash in Phoenix near 91st/Superior avenues

Morgan Bircher
5:07 AM, Jul 15, 2018
8:23 PM, Jul 15, 2018
north phoenix | phoenix metro

TOLLESON, AZ - Multiple children and two adults are hospitalized after a serious crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the area of 91st and Superior avenues around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a two-car collision involving several people.

According to Phoenix police, a black Mazda was heading south on 91st Avenue when the driver went over a median and hit a gold Hyundai that was heading northbound on 91st Avenue.

An 8-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy are hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said. Additionally, the driver of the Mazda, a 28-year-old woman, and the driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old woman, also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Phoenix police are continuing to investigate but they suspect impairment was a factor in the collision. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ