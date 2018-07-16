FD: 4 kids, 2 adults hospitalized after crash in Phoenix near 91st/Superior avenues

TOLLESON, AZ - Multiple children and two adults are hospitalized after a serious crash in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the area of 91st and Superior avenues around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a two-car collision involving several people.

According to Phoenix police, a black Mazda was heading south on 91st Avenue when the driver went over a median and hit a gold Hyundai that was heading northbound on 91st Avenue.

An 8-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy are hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said. Additionally, the driver of the Mazda, a 28-year-old woman, and the driver of the Hyundai, a 23-year-old woman, also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Phoenix police are continuing to investigate but they suspect impairment was a factor in the collision.