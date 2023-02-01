Watch Now
FD: 2-year-old pulled from pool at New River home

Posted at 9:17 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 11:38:48-05

NEW RIVER, AZ — Officials say a young child was pulled from a backyard pool at a New River home on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in a residential area along I-17 south of New River Road.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical officials identified the child as a 2-year-old who was in the water for an unknown amount of time.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the pool the child was found in was at a neighbor's home.

The child was in cardiac arrest when emergency crews arrived and has since been taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed the pool was equipped with a fence. It's not clear whether the fence and gate were secured, or how the child got into the pool.

No further information was immediately available.

